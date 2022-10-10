MJF Reveals What He Wants To Accomplish In His Career: “I Don’t Even Like Wrestling”

MJF was a guest on Notsam Wrestling today with Sam Roberts and discussed several topics.

The 26-year-old is line for a shot at the AEW World Championship at a time and place of his choosing. Jon Moxley captured the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam by defeating Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions. Jon will defend the title on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18th.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, MJF revealed that he negotiates his own contracts and claimed that it what makes him super rich.

My wrestling deals I have handled my entire career entirely by myself. Which is why I make a stupid amount of money right now at 26 years old. If I’m being completely honest and transparent, I think it’s definitely fair to say that no one at my age is making the money that I’m making right now in the history of the business. Like if you back at 26-year-olds, they were not making the amount of money that I’m making right now. Ever, in the history of the business.

Sam Roberts asked if making money was always the most important thing to MJF or if there was a time he just wanted to get better. Maxwell laughed in Sam’s face before giving the following response:

How do you get better when you are already the best? It’s always been about money. It’s not a friend business, right? It’s show business. It’s business. It’s the pro wrestling business. It’s also a sport, don’t get me wrong, but within that sport there is a business. My goal has always been to make the most amount of money, to then use that to transcend, and enter into the Hollywood sphere. And then literally leave all my fans in the dust and pretend I never knew they existed in the first place. I don’t even like wrestling. Here’s the thing, I studied it. I had to in order to be the best. I think through studying it, I grew an appreciation towards profession wrestling. But once I am done wrestling, you will never see me again. Ever. I am using this sport like a succubus. I am sucking the life out of it, the blood, the money. And then I will be gone.

Maxwell went on to claim that he’s already booked a huge movie that he’s not allowed to announce what it is.

