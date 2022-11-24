AEW World Champion MJF Takes Shot At Conor McGregor Before Dynamite

AEW Dynamite airs in just a few minutes but MJF has already made some news before the show.

Maxwell captured the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022. The PPV aired live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey this past Saturday night.

Jon Moxley appeared to have the match in control but everything changed when William Regal showed up ringside.

MJF pulled out the Dynamite Diamond Ring he had previously vowed not to use as a weapon in the match but Regal scolded for it. The 26-year-old threw the ring to the outside but then the Gentleman Villain made a shocking decision.

Regal betrayed Jon Moxley and turned his back on the Blackpool Combat Club. He slid the brass knuckles into the ring and MJF used them to bash Moxley over the head to become the new AEW World Champion.

MJF Responds to Conor McGregor

MJF has traded some trash talk with Paddy Pimblett and now has responded to UFC legend Conor McGregor. The AEW World Champion referred to Pimblett as a “dollar store Conor McGregor”.

Conor took to Twitter and said that Paddy is still worth millions and he doesn’t know who MJF is.

A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.

MJF responded and vowed to f*ck Paddy up and do the same to McGregor. Maxwell referred to Conor as a “roided leprechaun” in the Tweet.

I’ll f*ck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the@AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou