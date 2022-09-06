MJF to Speak at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

MJF’s first Dynamite appearance since June has been set as the top AEW star will appear live on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Buffalo, New York.

MJF made his return at Sunday’s All Out as he was revealed to be ‘The Joker’ in the Casino Ladder match It was Stokely Hathaway who pulled down the casino chip for MJF as he was flanked by W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn to take out Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dante Martin.

CM Punk beat Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Post-match, MJF appeared in front of the audience and signaled that he is coming after the new AEW World World Heavyweight Champion.

During All Out, All Elite Wrestling also confirmed that Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) in a trios bout while ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia on Dynamite.

MJF had been away since the post-Double Or Nothing episode of Dynamite, where he cut a memorable promo and demanded that Tony Khan fire him.