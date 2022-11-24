MJF’s First Title Defense Set for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

MJF‘s first title defense is set for AEW Dynamite: Winter is coming next month.

Ricky Starks and Ethan Page battled tonight on Dynamite in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The finals were originally supposed to take place at Full Gear but the match was pushed back due to an injury to Ricky Starks. Ricky defeated Brian Cage in the semifinals of the tournament during the Zero Hour kickoff show at AEW Full Gear.

Starks entered the match against Ethan Page tonight with his ribs heavily taped but still wanted to compete. Stokely Hathaway was ringside for the match but the referee kicked him out after he pulled Ethan out of the way of a dive through the ropes from Starks.

Ricky connected with three Spears during the match and the third one kept Ethan Page down for a three count. Starks has now earned a shot at the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14th.

And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Jon Moxley Confronted William Regal

William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022. Regal slid the brass knuckles to MJF and he bashed Jon in the head with them to capture the AEW World Championship. Regal announced that MJF will not be at tonight’s Dynamite because he’s filming a movie.

Jon Moxley interrupted and was about to attack Regal but Danielson stopped him. Moxley told Regal to run away and never come back. William exited the ring as Jon was irate to end the segment.