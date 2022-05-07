MLW Announces The Return Of The Blue Meanie

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.



CARD



World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)



Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger



Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead



nZo vs. Lince Dorado



Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro



World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150



THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim



Matt Cross vs. ACH



World Middleweight Championship:

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro



The return of Los Maximos!Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Davey RichardsCesar DuranGangrelThe SandmanThe Blue MeanieSavio VegaPlus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:



6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

