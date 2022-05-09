MLW Kings of Colosseum ’22 Preview for This Friday

Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Friday for Kings of Colosseum ’22.

This will be an MLW Fusion TV taping. If you’re in the Philadelphia area, limited tickets are still available at MLW2300.com and at the 2300 Arena box office.

The following matches are signed for the event:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

The debut of the Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way: Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane vs. a mystery victim/opponent

Matt Cross vs. ACH

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro

Plus, appearances from Davey Richards, Cesar Duran, Gangrel, The Sandman, Blue Meanie and Savio Vega.