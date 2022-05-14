(Spoilers) MLW Kings of Colosseum Results from Philadelphia (5/13/22)

Major League Wrestling returned to Philadelphia, PA on Friday night for the latest MLW Fusion TV tapings from the 2300 Arena.

Here are the spoiler results from MLW Kings of Colosseum 2022, courtesy of Pro Wrestling.net:

Gangrel defeated Budd Heavy via pinfall.

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane and Davey Richards went to a 20-minute time limit draw. Afterwards, while Kane was attacking Richards, Myron Reed came out for the save but then joined in on the beatdown and aligned with Kane.

Lince Dorado, Taya Valkyrie and Microman defeated Arez, Holidead and Mini Abismo Negro. After the match the heels, the babyfaces were getting beat down which brought out The Blue Meanie and later The Sandman to make the save.

Los Maximos defeated two local wrestlers.

Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defeated KC Navarro and Arez via pinfall.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone retained against Richard Holliday.

The Samoan Swat Team defeated Los Aztecas via pinfall. Afterward, nZo attacked Fatu, who was at ringside.

Taya Valkyrie beat Holidead via submission to become the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion.

“Hustle and Power” Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka defeated “5150” Rivera & Hernandez and Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich in a three-way via pinfall to retain the MLW Tag Team Championships. After the match, Los Maximos attacked the champs.

nZo defeated Lince Dorado via pinfall.

Brittany Blake defeated Zoey Skye via submission.

Matt Cross defeated ACH via pinfall.