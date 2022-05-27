MLW Announces Signing Of Roman Reigns’ Cousin Lance Anoa’i

Major League Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Lance Anoa’i, the cousin of current WWE Undisputed World champion Roman Reigns.

The wrestling promotion sent out a press release highlighting the heritage of the young star that includes being the grandson of legendary Afa the Wild Samoan:

“Lance Anoa’i, the grandson of the legendary Afa the Wild Samoan, son of Headshrinker Samu and cousin of Roman Reigns has signed with MLW. Lance’s new deal with MLW ensures the new era Samoan SWAT Team will be a force in the league for years to come.”

The 30-year-old made his wrestling debut back in 2010. He has since been wrestling on the independent circuit and has competed for a few known organizations.

This isn’t the first time Lance will be competing for MLW. He made his debut for the promotion back in March 2018. He has made several appearances for them since then.

Lance Anoa’i has also had multiple tryouts with WWE in the late 2010s. He has made several appearances as an enhancement talent for the company as well.

Back in May 2019, he represented the Anoa’i family in a match against Shane McMahon. Lance Anoa’i lost the bout and was saved by Roman Reigns from a post-match beatdown by McMahon and Drew McIntyre.