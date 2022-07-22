MLW Super Series Headed to Atlanta this September

Major League Wrestling is headed to the greater Atlanta area for the first time later this summer.

The next MLW live event will be Fury Road, which is scheduled for August 27th from El Paso, TX. Less than a month later…

MLW: SUPER SERIES is presented by MLA and is scheduled for Sunday, September 18th at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia.

Super Series will be co-presented by MLW and several international promotions. Matches from this FUSION TV taping will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.

Bell time is 6pm. If you’re in the Atlanta area, tickets are now on sale at LuchaTickets.com.

Matches will be announced in the days and weeks ahead. MLW talent aleady signed to appear includes: