MLW Superfight 2023 Tapings Results (Spoilers)

Major League Wrestling held their Superfight tapings over the weekend in Philadelphia.

The tapings were packed with title bouts and will air on upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion and Underground. Underground is coming to REELZ starting this week.

Billie Starkz bested B3CCA.

Davey Boy Smith beat Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match.

Matthew Justice was confirmed to be the mystery competitor for the show’s Dumpster Match.

MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan (best known as John Morrison to WWE fans) retained the strap against former PWG favorite Willie Mack. Sam Adonis and Hennigan’s real-life wife, MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, are now coming with him as a packaged deal.

AKIRA beat Calvin Tankman.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated former (and longest-ever reigning) champion Jacob Fatu,

Sam Adonis picked up the win over La Estrella.

MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado successfully defended against Delirious.

MLW World Tag Team Champions The Samoan SWAT Team (Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i) bested The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon).

Alexander Hammerstone And Jacob Fatu Continue To Dominate MLW

Alexander Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu are still running hot as Major League Wrestling’s premier main event acts. For Fatu, MLW has provided a great showcase of his hard-hitting monster talent. The fiery Samoan star appears to be incredibly loyal to the MLW brand. While that’s great news for Court Bauer, it’s been somewhat disappointing for the many fans who’d hoped to see him join his relatives in The Bloodline over in WWE.

Hammerstone, meanwhile, has now been champion for a whopping 490 days and counting. An old school heavyweight star, Hammerstone’s has had a character metamorphosis of sorts during his time in MLW. Now, he’s the kind of charismatic top guy promotions like WWE and AEW should be eyeing.

Who do you think will eventually dethrone Alexander Hammerstone?