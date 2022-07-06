Money In The Bank Was a Big Success for WWE

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank was a memorable night with several notable moments. It was also successful for the company.

Fightful Select posted a backstage update on last Saturday’s event in Las Vegas as an internal document that has been making the rounds in the company to executives to tout the event’s success.

The memo noted the event was the “most-viewed” Money in the Bank show in history and drew the second-highest gate in the event’s history.

Merchandise sold at the show is said to have increased 95 percent from last year’s Money in the Bank show, which was previously the highest-selling merchandise for the event.

The event didn’t start to a strong start, as it was originally announced at Allegiant Stadium. After weak ticket sales, WWE pivoted and moved the show to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. After moving to the arena, the event sold around 12,000 tickets.

The event featured three championship matches and the two traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches for both men and women. Theory won the men’s bout while Liv Morgan won the women’s match and later cashed in to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey.