Montez Ford Got Emotional After The Rock Labeled Him A Future World Champion

Montez Ford admits he was a bit teary-eyed when The Rock gave him high praise.

Back in February, “The Great One” caught wind of Montez Ford telling Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast that Rock served as a huge inspiration for his wrestling career.

“The People’s Champion” took to his Instagram account to call Ford a future world champion.

“Just taking a moment to tell this man Montez Ford how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful word. We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond.

“Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense, and wild culture that’s not for everybody. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business.

“And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business. It seeps deep into your DNA.

“Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not. This man is passionate. We share that DNA.

“(And he flys like the Superfly).

“Keep kicking ass brother and give my love to your family. And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on.”

Montez Ford On The Rock’s High Praise

During an appearance on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Montez Ford discussed being emotional after The Rock’s kind words (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I can’t even put into words [how much The Rock’s words meant to me]. But, I did cry a little bit. I ain’t gonna lie, you know? Cause it was a big, it was big for me man. It’s just cool to see your heroes recognize you and say like, ‘Hey man, I see you man.’ And I appreciate that. I still do, like, to this day. Because like I said, I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. And Rock has been there, in his own way, just him being himself. He’s been there and helped me to be who I am today and inspired me to who I am today. The successes, everything.”

Ford competes under the WWE banner. He is one-half of The Street Profits.