Moose Reveals What Kept Him From Signing with WWE

Former Impact World Champion Moose says he was incredibly close to signing with WWE last year. His previous contract with Impact was set to expire in June 2021. At the time, it was rumored that WWE was interested in his services.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Moose reveals that he was extremely close to jumping ship.

“I was pretty much about to walk into WWE,” he said. “I was literally gone. The last talk I had with Scott D’Amore really showed me how much they wanted me. I talked to my wife about it. I was like, ‘You know what? I still have a lot of things I haven’t accomplished at Impact. So leaving to go to WWE right now would not be fair to myself and not fair to Scott.”

Moose on Impact Morale

Moose compared his current deal with Impact to the one he joined the company with in 2016.

“I’ve been there since when people weren’t getting paid. I remember my first contract I signed with Impact under the Dixie Carter era. I got paid when I first signed and I didn’t see another paycheck until like four or five months later.

“Scott taking over has really turned the locker room and turned Impact around. He’s made it an actual company people want to come work for.”

In addition to being a former Impact World Champion, Moose is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and two-time Impact Grand Champion.