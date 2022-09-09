More On Issues Between Thunder Rosa And The Women’s Locker Room

Thunder Rosa announced her injury on August 24 episode of Dynamite and confirmed that she will be taking time off.

This was just a couple weeks before she was supposed to face Toni Storm for the title at the PPV event and it appears that the timing of the announcement got her some heat.

Dave Meltzer provided the latest update on the situation in Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He reiterated that Rosa’s injury is legit. She stopped wrestling in fear that she may require surgery if she continued.

However, the Women’s Champion informed people of the damage only hours after she was told that she would be dropping the title to Storm at the PPV.

This peculiar timing created a lot of conjecture about the situation, with some comparing it to Shawn Michaels in the 90s.

The women’s division already had divisive issues about Thunder Rosa before the announcement. It has only been fuelled further because Rosa didn’t drop the title in the ring before taking the time off.

Talents like Storm and Britt Baker have publicly taken shots at Rosa insinuating that the injury isn’t really that serious. She took the time off to avoid dropping the title at All Out.

There is no word yet on how long Thunder Rosa will stay out of action and it would be interesting to see if she drops the title when she comes back.