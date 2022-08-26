Thunder Rosa Denies ‘Backstage Heat’ Reports, Says Her Back is So Bad She Can Barely Walk

Thunder Rosa wants to clear the air.

The AEW women’s champion recently revealed that she would not be able to compete at next weekend’s ALL OUT pay-per-view due to a back injury, and that an interim women’s champion would be crowned in her absence. Competing for the interim title will be Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and former champions Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker.

However, Rosa’s injury wasn’t the only news that surfaced this week. Multiple reports claimed that La Mera Mera had a ton of backstage heat due to working stiff in the ring. This apparently included some problems with Hayter, who had her nose broken by Rosa when they wrestled earlier this year. It also reported that Rosa was set to lose the title to Toni Storm at ALL OUT so that there would be a new face of the women’s division.

Rosa addressed the rumors of her backstage heat on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio.

Clearing The Air

Thunder Rosa says there’s been a lot of misinformation about her spread online. She faces her issues head on and anybody who has a problem with her should speak to her directly.

“Stop reading the dirt sheets, guys. Not everything that’s being said is true. Seriously, and that’s why I’m here to clear the air. If anyone has a problem with me, anyone, you can call Busted Open, you can call my number, tell me to my face. I don’t hide from my problems, I don’t run from my problems. You can talk to me, my door is open and that goes for anybody.”

“I have taken accountability for things that have happened, we have talked about it on Busted Open, we have talked about it with people and that’s the person I am. I’m straightforward and some people don’t like that. Some people are scared of that, but I’m not. I’m a trained fighter, I don’t run away from sh-t, so stop reading stupid shit online. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Her Back Injury Is Bad Enough She Can Barely Walk

The next subject the champ would address is her back injury. She clarifies that not only is her injury legitimate, but pretty severe.

“I’m not the best physically right now, I’m not going to lie. I was in a lot of pain yesterday and one of the reasons I called — thank you for having me — a lot has been happening the past couple weeks and unfortunately, I’m going to be out of commission. I don’t know for how long, [but] for a couple months, probably. I have a problem with my back. And Tommy can [attest to this], back problems are not easy. Some days it’s very good, some days they’re not. Yesterday was not a good day. It was not a good day and I was in a lot of pain.”

Unfortunately, Rosa also reveals that she’s had some trouble walking due to the back pain.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m taking time off. I want to clear the air — this is not fake, this is not a work. I am not comparing injuries to [others], but if I can f-cking walk, I can f-cking work, I’m sorry. My doctor, he didn’t clear me to wrestle. I’m not cleared to wrestle and it’s not that I don’t want to wrestle on Sunday, I can’t work.

It’s a shame about — and we were talking about this last week about how people just want the dirt — it’s a shame to put it out on social media because it discredits me as an athlete, but it also discredits me as a wrestler. I’m sorry guys, I want to walk when I’m 40. I have the right to say no, I can’t walk. I can’t do it. I’m in my rights, because I don’t want to have surgery. And if we keep going, and you know this Tommy, if we keep going through the pain, then I’m going to be out for longer and I don’t want to do this.”

