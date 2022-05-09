Nash Carter Takes First Booking Since WWE Release

Former NXT star Nash Carter has found his first wrestling gig since being released by WWE.

Going back to the “Zachary Wentz” name, Carter has been booked for the Circle 6 and No Peace Underground joint show. The event is scheduled for May 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Welcome back Zach..



Circle6 x @nopeaceunderground

May 21st

Orlando FL



Tickets available athttps://t.co/hFuSkb5yzW pic.twitter.com/cSe9rediNo — Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) May 9, 2022

Nash Carter’s WWE Release

Nash Carter was released by WWE back in April. The move came off the heels of allegations of physical and emotional abuse towards his wife, Kimber Lee.

Kimber alleges that Nash got drunk and punched in her the face, splitting her lip in the process. She went on Twitter and tagged the official account of NXT:

“Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.”

What ended up being the final straw for WWE was a photo Lee uploaded of Carter doing the Nazi salute and having a mustache resembling that of dictator Adolf Hitler.

A female friend of Nash took to Twitter to accuse Kimber of making false accusations and simply being bitter that Carter has moved on from her.

Y’all… @Kimber_Lee90 got served divorce papers by Nash on Monday. He’s been done with her. She’s mad that this is all happening so she’s turning to Twitter because she’s outraged that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. It really is that simple… — Queen.E.Marie (@QueenEMarie11) April 6, 2022

“Y’all… @Kimber_Lee90 got served divorce papers by Nash on Monday. He’s been done with her. She’s mad that this is all happening so she’s turning to Twitter because she’s outraged that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. It really is that simple…”

Carter had been one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions along with Wes Lee. The titles had to be vacated after Carter was given his release.