NBA Superstar Dwight Howard A Surprise Entrant At WWE Tryout

WWE held open tryouts earlier today in Nashville Tennessee, and one surprise attendee is making a large presence due to his accomplishments professional basketball.

That man is NBA [superstar Dwight Howard, a one-time NBA champion, three-time defensive player of the year, and eight-time All-NBA team honoree. Video of the current Los Angeles Laker cutting a promo at the tryout has surfaced online, which you can watch below courtesy of ESPN’s Arash Markazi. Along with the footage Markazi says he has spoke to Howard, and he legit is interested in a run with WWE.

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Howard’s fun didn’t end there. Markazi has footage of him sticking around at the tryout for hours and cutting promos with the other attendees.

Dwight Howard didn’t just cut this one promo and leave. He’s been here for hours. He’s now cutting promos with the other attendees at the WWE Tryout in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/J9HQQq23cN — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

The official WWE Recruit Twitter account also shared clips of Howard’s skills on the microphone.

The crossover between pro-wrestling and the NBA has been present for years. Few fans will forget the impact made by Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone during the late 90s era of WCW, as both men were marquee players in the NBA at that very same time. The great Shaquille O’Neal was a surprise entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, then wrestled a tag match in AEW in 2021 to critical acclaim.