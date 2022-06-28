New Member of The Judgment Day Teased on WWE Raw

Could a new member be making his way to The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley made waves when they turned on Edge in order to align themselves with Finn Balor. All three of them kicked Edge out of the group he created.

Ever since Priest laid out Edge with a Conchairto, the “Rated-R Superstar” hasn’t been seen on WWE TV.

While Balor, Priest, and Rhea appear to be formidable on their own, they may be adding a new member.

Dominik Mysterio Joining The Judgment Day?

(via WWE)

During the June 27 episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor and Damian Priest ran into Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Balor and Priest suggested that Dominik has been held back by his father.

This angered Rey, who issued a challenge to The Judgment Day members. It looks like next week it’ll be The Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios.

It has long been rumored that eventually Dominik will turn on Rey but it has yet to happen. Perhaps now is the perfect time to pull it off.