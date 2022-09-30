New ‘Powerhouse’ Tag Team Coming to WWE’s Main Roster Soon

Indus Sher, the former tag team featuring Veer Mahaan and Sanga, have reunited.

They teamed together again last weekend at an NXT house show in Citrus Springs to face Andre Chase and another talent. It marked the first time they’ve teamed together since January 2021, when they teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

WWE’s Big Plans

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE plans to use them as a powerhouse tag team on the main roster.

Meltzer wrote, “The idea is to have them as a main roster powerhouse team, a slot they haven’t had since they tried with Authors of Pain and that Luke Harper & Erick Rowan did for a brief period, but in both cases, injuries came at the wrong time, and Vince lost interest in them.”

They first started teaming together in 2018 and, at one point, were managed by Malcolm Bivens, now known as Stokely Hathaway in AEW. However, they were split up as Veer was called up to Raw.

After feuding with the Mysterios, he has only been seen a few times on television since Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon in July.

Sanga was later reintroduced in NXT as a bodyguard for Grayson Waller, but they were split up shortly after that where he became a babyface.