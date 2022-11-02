News Regarding Scrapped Segment From This Week’s WWE RAW

We have some news to pass along regarding a scrapped segment from this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW had quite a bit to unpack, as it was the go-home episode before this weekend’s Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia.

Some big moves were made to set up matches ahead of the show, however, it appears one traditional segment was scrapped from the show.

Being that this week’s episode was broadcast on Halloween night, there were a few traditions WWE were expected to keep up with on the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, a Halloween party segment was, in fact, planned for the show initially.

A food fight, involving pumpkin pies, was pitched, as is tradition. However, that never ended up happening. A handful of extras were also on deck for the show, but were ultimately never used.

Matt Riddle

It’s believed the segment was nixed due to time constraints given everything WWE had to do ahead of Crown Jewel this weekend. It should be noted, however, that the show did feature it’s traditional “Trick or Street Fight,” which saw Matt Riddle pick up a fun win over Otis.

This week’s WWE RAW also featured some other big moments, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions being crowned, as the duo of Alexa Bliss and Asuka topped Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY & Dakota Kai for the gold.