Nick Aldis Announces He is Leaving NWA

Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced that he is leaving the National Wrestling Alliance.

Aldis made the announcement earlier in a video that was supposed to only be for his Instagram subscribers. He has since deleted the video but in it he revealed that he gave his notice and cited a breakdown in his relationship with Billy Corgan as the reason.

Nick Aldis reveals via Instagram that he has “gave his notice” to the NWA and will be departing the company.



He citied a breakdown in his relationship with Billy Corgan and went as far as calling NWA a “bad show”.



He will be a free agent January 1st. ? — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) November 6, 2022

Nick Aldis recently followed up with a post and said that he will be a free agent on January 1st. Aldis added that he will provide more details on the decision once he figures out how to do videos only for his subscribers on Instagram.

I released that video earlier but it was supposed to be for subscribers only. Wtf… anyway as you may have seen I gave my notice to the NWA. I’ll be a free agent on January 1st. Once I figure out how to do videos for subscribers only I’ll be back with more insight on the decision, conversations with Mickie and my agent and more… Love you all.

Nick Aldis is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and has been with the company since Billy Corgan took over in 2017. Before NWA, Aldis wrestled on the independents and in TNA Wrestling. He is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time TNA tag team champion.

Aldis is currently scheduled to face Odinson at NWA Hard Times 3 in New Orleans on November 12th.