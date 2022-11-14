Nick Aldis: ‘NWA has Become ‘the Most Toxic Brand in Wrestling’

Nick Aldis has given his take on Saturday’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event.

Aldis had been the face of the company for years, but announced last week he is leaving the brand and will be a free agent in January 2023.

Following Hard Times, Aldis shared a message to his Instagram subscribers saying that he hopes people understand why it was important for him to announce why it was important for him to share that he was giving his notice prior to the Hard Times event.

He also added that he believes the National Wrestling Alliance is now the most toxic brand in all of wrestling. He wrote the following:

Nick Aldis’ Latest NWA Take

“I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavour that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling. Thank you all for the support.”

At Hard Times, the main event saw Tyrus become the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion by beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.

