NJPW and STARDOM Putting On A Show Together For The First Time Ever

New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM continue to make history.

The two promotions had announced earlier in the week that they would be introducing the first-ever IWGP women’s championship, a title that would be defended mainly on NJPW cards by STARDOM athletes, including shows that occur in the United States. This will not be replacing the World of STARDOM title or the Wonder of STARDOM title, which serve as the company’s top prizes.

That’s not all.

Today NJPW and STARDOM revealed their first ever cross-over event entitled, “X-Over,” which will take place from the brand new Ariake Arena on November 20th. Full details can be found below.

“On November 20, a new chapter will be written in the history of both NJPW and STARDOM, as the brand new Ariake Arena in Tokyo will play host to the first ever crossover event between both companies. With mixed tag matches, championship action and more besides, the top flight in both male and female wrestling will meet in Ariake, and the event title reflects just that.

November 20, it will be a Historic X(Cross)-Over!”

Fan club members of both NJPW and STARDOM will be given early access to ticket sales on August 18, with general on sale September 23. Premium tickets will also be available along the front three rows with special one of a kind bonuses to be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned for information on how to watch this monumental event live and on demand!