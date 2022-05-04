NJPW Capital Collision Announces Four-Way IWGP United States Title Bout

NJPW Capital Collision just added a big Four-Way IWGP United States Title bout to its card.

The official New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Twitter account has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley. Tanahashi regained the title after SANADA was sidelined with an injury.

Get your tickets now! https://t.co/QA87mRdUxM#njpw #njCapital pic.twitter.com/IfKVI6c0ko — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 4, 2022

All three challengers have been stirring up the pot to get their name in the title picture. Ospreay challenged Tanahashi earlier this month. He was initially set to face Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestling Tontaku. However, he was pulled from the card due to COVID-19.

As for Moxley, he picked up a win over Ospreay at NJPW Windy City Riot, subsequently calling out Tanahashi. And finally, Robinson attacked Tanahashi right after his title win over Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Wrestligng Dontaku.

Already announced for the card is a tag team match between Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta against Jay White and Hikuleo.

As noted, Moxley, an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star will be competing at the match. AEW and NJPW continue to have a great working relationship with one another. So much so, in fact, that they are set to co-host a joint pay-per-view (PPV) event, Forbidden Door.

Stars from both AEW and NJPW have already expressed their desire to be on the card, including some of the very biggest names.