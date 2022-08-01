NJPW Star Leaves The Company

An NJPW star has taken to his Twitter account to announce his departure from the company.

The star in question is Karl Fredericks. He announced that his deal expired with NJPW on Aug. 1 and he will not be signing a new contract.

The news may come as a surprise to some. After all, Fredericks was brought into the LA Dojo and quickly graduated from the Young Lion system.

To others, this may not be a surprise as Fredericks had been expressing discontent over stagnation with his in-ring career.

Japan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help matters as Fredericks had been stuck on NJPW Strong shows in the United States.

(via NJPW)

Here is Karl Fredericks’ statement:

“As of today August 1st I am no longer under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and I will not be re-signing with the company at this time.“ Karl Fredericks announces NJPW departure

“Though there is disappointment in the ending of this chapter I am grateful for the last four years traveling the world and growing with my best friends. I want to say thank you to the company for the opportunities and especially thank you to Shibata-San for believing in me and bringing me along his journey with the LA Dojo.

“Last but not least thank you to my fans and thank you to the NJPW fans for Your support over these years. I hope you will continue to support me along my path wherever that may lead.”