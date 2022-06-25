NJPW Star Out Of Forbidden Door Due To Fever, Updated Card

The curse continues.

AEW announced this afternoon that top NJPW star and former multi-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi is dealing with a fever, and will be unable to travel to the United States for tomorrow’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

This news comes days after fellow NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii had to be pulled due to injury, one of many changes that have occurred since the show was announced, which includes AEW world champion CM Punk missing the show due to a broken foot. Takahashi was set to team with Shingo Takagi, Sting, and Darby Allin an eight-man tag team bout against The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) and The Young Bucks.

With the Timebomb out the match will now be a six-man tag. Hikuleo will still accompany his team, but will no longer wrestle.

Check out an updated look at the Forbidden Door card below.