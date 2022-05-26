NJPW Tag Team Invades AEW Dynamite (Video)

Former IWGP Tag Team Champions have invaded AEW.

During the May 25 episode of Dynamite, FTR put the ROH Tag Team Championships up for grabs against Roppongi Vice. The match did not end with a decisive winner.

That’s because Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of the United Empire interfered and attacked both teams. The referee waved off the match but NJPW‘s fierce tag team wasn’t done.

Cobb powerbombed Dax Harwood through a table, while Great-O-Khan slammed Trent Beretta through a table with the Iron Claw slam.

By the end of the chaos, the United Empire members held up the ROH Tag Team Titles.

This is the first true hint at what could be in store for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV set for June 26.