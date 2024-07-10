TNA’s The Rascalz Appear On 7/9 WWE NXT, Joe Hendry Wins Main Event

Those tuning into this week’s WWE NXT will have no choice but to believe in Joe Hendry after he emerged victorious in the show’s main event.

In the main event of the show, Hendry teamed with Trick Williams to face Shawn Spears and new WWE NXT Champion ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page. Hendry got one of the loudest pops of the night as he was introduced as Trick’s mystery opponent.

Number one on the charts

Number one in your hearts



JOE HENDRY is back on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/3pyV0JpO8X — WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024

Not only did Hendry compete in the main event of the post-Heatwave edition of NXT, but he also got the win for his team. Hendry pinned Shawn Spears and celebrated with Trick Williams to close out the show.

On Twitter, WWE NXT General Manager Ava was pleased that the fans were happy that she had been able to book the popular TNA Wrestling star for the show.

Hendry’s appearance at the show was not entirely a surprise. In the closing moments of WWE NXT Heatwave, Hendry was shown on the broadcast, teasing his return to NXT. A promo video for this week’s episode of WWE NXT also featured Hendry, implying that his return would be happening very soon.

This week’s show marks Hendry’s second time competing in WWE NXT after previously being part of a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship. Fans should get used to seeing him in WWE’s gold brand as Hendry will be a focal point of the TNA-NXT crossover moving forward.

The Rascalz In WWE NXT

This week’s WWE NXT also saw Wes Lee address his loss to North American Champion Oba Femi at Heatwave. As the popular Lee waxed about his career and his shortcomings, it appeared that Wes was ready to leave NXT. If so, his farewell speech was interrupted by TNA’s The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel.) Lee was part of the group before joining WWE NXT and the two remaining members were able to convince Lee not to leave NXT behind.

Not only did The Rascalz reunite, but the group will be in action as a trio next week. Lee, Wentz, and Miguel will ride once more to take on Gallus during the July 16, episode of WWE NXT.