NXT Heatwave Preview: Matches & How to Watch

The next themed episode of NXT 2.0 is NXT Heatwave. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th and will air live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida.

Five big matches are signed for NXT Heatwave, including three championship bouts.

The following is a preview for the event:

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci

Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

(If Escobar wins, Legado is free; if D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT)

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

We will update this article if any additional matches are announced for NXT Heatwave.

Ahead of the event, WWE has produced the following video recapping the feud between Bron Breakker and JD McDonaugh that will culminate at Heatwave: