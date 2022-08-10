Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeNewsNXT News

NXT Heatwave Preview: Matches & How to Watch

By Michael Reichlin
NXT Heatwave Preview
Latest Wrestling News

The next themed episode of NXT 2.0 is NXT Heatwave. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16th and will air live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida.

Five big matches are signed for NXT Heatwave, including three championship bouts.

The following is a preview for the event:

  • NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh
  • NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark
  • NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci
  • Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo
    (If Escobar wins, Legado is free; if D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT)
  • Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

We will update this article if any additional matches are announced for NXT Heatwave.

Ahead of the event, WWE has produced the following video recapping the feud between Bron Breakker and JD McDonaugh that will culminate at Heatwave:

Follow SEScoops

63,792FansLike
1,198FollowersFollow
14,621FollowersFollow
4,390SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events