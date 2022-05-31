NXT In Your House 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

The third annual edition of WWE NXT In Your House Event is just around the corner and the card is starting to take shape.

This show celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original In Your House show.

This will be the go-to article for an updated card of the matches and segments announced for NXT’s In Your House pay-per-view.

NXT In Your House 2022 Matches

NXT North American Championship : Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams)

: Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) NXT Tag Team Championship : Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed

: Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed NXT Championship : Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy If Breakker is disqualified, he will lose the championship.

: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals : Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship : Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

: Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT In Your House is scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT In Your House takes place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The air time is set for 7:00 PM EST.

You can watch NXT In Your House on Peacock in the United States or through the WWE Network internationally.