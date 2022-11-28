NXT Star Backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has recently brought in several NXT stars to work main roster shows in recent months, and this week’s episode of Raw is no different.

WWE has brought in another NXT star for the company’s flagship show; this time, it’s Zoey Stark. Pwinsider.com reports she is backstage at the show. Although not confirmed, she will likely be there to work the Main Event taping before Raw goes live.

WWE is at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. As of this writing, The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis is the only match announced.

Zoey Stark’s Journey

It was revealed that she signed a contract with WWE on January 20, 2021. She made her debut as Marina Shafir’s tag team partner in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament on the January 29 episode of 205 Live, losing to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the opening round. She made her NXT debut on the February 17 episode of NXT by defeating Valentina Feroz.

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship was won at The Great American Bash by Stark and Io Shirai over The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell). In a triple-threat tag team Scareway To Hell Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc that also featured Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, they were defeated and lost the belts to Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). Because of a torn MCL/Meniscus, Stark was written off television last November.

Stark returned from her injury in the 20-woman Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership for the NXT Women’s Championship on the July 19th episode of NXT. She turned heel earlier this month by attacking Nikkita Lyons.