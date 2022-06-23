NXT Star Was Backstage at WWE SmackDown

One star on the NXT brand was in the building for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

The show last week was heavily talked about as Vince McMahon made an appearance amid news that he voluntarily stepped back from his role as WWE CEO and Chairman due to an ongoing investigation.

There was also an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between titleholder Roman Reigns and Riddle. Reigns won the match and Brock Lesnar ended up making a surprise return, laying out The Bloodline.

Behind the scenes, an NXT 2.0 star was present.

Sanga Backstage

PWInsider is reporting that Sanga was backstage during SmackDown on June 17. What he was doing there isn’t known at this time.

Sanga has received a lot of praise for his work over in NXT. Sanga was used in a pre-show dark match on SmackDown one week prior. He took on Wes Lee just before the June 10 episode of SmackDown went on the air.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sanga is one step closer to being a permanent fixture on the main roster.

Sanga had been serving as Grayson Waller’s bodyguard on NXT but that was short-lived and the two ended up squaring off.