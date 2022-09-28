NXT Will Still Focus on Younger Talent After Ditching NXT 2.0 Branding

WWE NXT 2.0 may be over, but the goal of the paint-splattered show to focus on younger, newer stars continues to live on.

NXT 2.0 was launched in September 2021 and saw some extreme changes made to the established brand.

Many Superstars associated with the original NXT were released or moved to other brands ahead of the change last year.

Younger Talent

Arguably the biggest change made with the implementation of NXT 2.0 was a shift of focus, with more attention being spent on newer, younger stars.

NXT 2.0’s arrival saw the debuts of Superstars including Bron Breakker, Von Waner, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Nikkita Lyons, and others.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that NXT will still focus on new stars despite ditching the NXT 2.0 branding (via eWrestlingNews.)

“No more 2.0, it’s just NXT again. They’re going back to the old colors. But the same philosophy in the sense of mostly younger guys coming in, and younger women coming in and everything.” Dave Meltzer

Prior to the 2021 relaunch, the show had been treated as a third brand, equivalent to Raw and SmackDown.

NXT

Originally a reality show where wrestlers would compete for a chance for a WWE contract, NXT was revamped for the first time in 2012.

The change was made for NXT to become a developmental brand, replacing Florida Championship Wrestling, which had been producing talent for the main roster for years.

In 2019, NXT was moved to the USA Network and competed head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

At that time, the decision was made for NXT to be its own third brand and competed against Raw and SmackDown at that year’s Survivor Series.