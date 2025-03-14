NXT Champion Makes Surprise Indie Appearance In Spain Ahead of SmackDown

A couple of interesting WWE names were in attendance for a Lucha Libre Rebelión event in Spain ahead of the upcoming SmackDown episode.

WWE will be officially kicking off their WrestleMania season European tour with this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Along with main roster stars, NXT’s Axiom also seems to have made the trip. He made a surprise appearance at the local indie promotion on Thursday. The NXT star wasn’t the only name who was in the building, as Kevin Owens was also spotted in the crowd, enjoying the action:

Y Kevin Owens está ahí, el de la gorra. pic.twitter.com/GXh2qubrbh — SANTI ??? (@thesanti_54) March 13, 2025

Born in Madrid, Spain, Axiom currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Nathan Frazer. He is the first Spaniard to compete and win a title in the company.

Before joining the Endeavor-owned promotion in 2019, the high-flying star wrestled for various promotions in American and European independent circuits under the ring name A-Kid. This included indie companies in Spain as well.

This latest appearance from the NXT star makes Friday’s SmackDown even more interesting. WWE bringing him along for the tour suggests that he could be planned for an appearance at the show emanating from his home country tomorrow.

Whether or not Axiom actually makes an appearance on the show will only be revealed tomorrow, but the possibility does make the show more exciting for the local fans.