Kenny Omega Could Be Heading Towards Big Title Unification Match

Kenny Omega’s first action on his AEW return might be part of a bigger plan for the company.

The Cleaner returned to the promotion after more than a year of inaction at the Worlds End PPV in December 2024. Omega confronted his arch-rival, Kazuchika Okada at the show, teasing the renewal of their rivalry. This came after Okada retained the Continental Classic championship.

The AEW EVP however, then started a feud with the Don Callis family instead. This story led to him winning the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita at this past Sunday’s Revolution event. The win made Kenny the first-ever AEW Grand Slam champion.

Now a new report from Fightful Select has suggested that the change in Kenny’s direction was a deliberate one that could lead to some interesting results.

AEW’s Big Plans For Kenny Omega

According to the site, the company has taken the complaints about having too many titles into consideration. They already discontinued the FTW title in September last year and pitches have been made to consolidate some of the other belts.

Specifically, plans to unify the International Championship with the Continental title have been discussed dating back a number of months.

While the report could not confirm if the titles would simply be carried together or be unified into a new belt altogether, some have considered the talk of title unification to be firm creative plans.

Tony Khan recently announced a tournament to determine the challenger for Kenny Omega at the upcoming Dynasty PPV on April 6. So it doesn’t appear that the company is in a hurry to unify the titles, and they might reach the desired results with the slow progression of the story.

An Okada vs. Omega rematch is not specifically the confirmed plan but it would make sense given Okada’s association with Young Bucks during Kenny’s absence as well as the Worlds End tease.