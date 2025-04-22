Return of Disbanded Faction Teased On NXT

An NXT faction might be returning soon.

The latest episode of the Black & Silver show featured a short video package of former Chase U leader, Andre Chase, who walked around with a briefcase in his hand.

The NXT star, who has been a dishevelled mess since the group was forced to disband last year, pulled out a Chase U sweater from the briefcase and exclaimed: ‘We’re F**king back, baby!’:

The faction was born in late 2021 when Andre Chase debuted his teacher persona and started hosting the Andre Chase University segments on the show. Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail joined Chase U in the coming months. Though Hayward was replaced with Duke Hudson when the former was released from his contract in November that year.

The group saw some success during their 3 years run, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship on two different occasions. Ridge Holland joined the group in early 2024, but turned on them after their second tag team title loss at No Mercy on September 1. Holland then vowed to take down Chase U.

This feud continued until the November 19 episode of NXT where Holland defeated Andre Chase. The group was then forced to disband as a result of the stipulation of this bout. Duke Hudson has since been released by WWE so it appears we’ll be seeing a new iteration of Chase U. We’ll have to see which members join the faction this time around.