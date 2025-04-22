Beneath Becky And Charlotte? Bayley Gets Honest About Inferior Treatment To Wrestling Peers

Bayley has admitted to feeling underappreciated by both fans and the WWE management despite working hard for years.

The debate about the former Champion’s WWE spot has picked up after she was pulled from her WrestleMania 41 match last minute to make room for a returning Becky Lynch. While Triple H has assured people that she would be fine, there are many who have questioned the company’s treatment of the wrestling veteran as compared to the other Horsewomen remaining on the roster.

The WWE star opened up about her current spot in wrestling during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. She was asked about some fans still not giving her the respect she deserves and Bayley noted that she has stopped reading online chatter about her long ago. She admitted, however, that it still gets to her sometimes. While the wrestling veteran tries to take the criticism in a positive light and try to prove people wrong, the doubts definitely creep up to her at times:

“But there’s also a part of me that feels and agrees with them. I was just telling Lyra this the other day. We’ve been doing a lot of bonding. I don’t feel that I’m at a level of Charlotte or a Becky. We came up together and I wrestled Charlotte in her first match ever, I was signed to WWE before Becky. So to me, they’re up here, and I’m just not there yet. Maybe that’s kind of where people base it off, or where they judge it, or whatever.”

What Do I Need To Do?: Bayley

Bayley noted that she tries to get her feedback from the right people. She named Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd as talents she gets feedback and opinions from to try and get better. Despite her efforts, however, the former Women’s Champion has failed to unlock that next level like the peers of her generation.

Some of the blame for this lies with the WWE officials as well, since the female star does not get the same spotlight as other names. One example of it is being left out of the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event despite winning the Royal Rumble and having one of the best stories going into the show with IYO SKY.

When asked about it, Bayley noted that she has a good relationship with the top WWE officials, such as Bruce Prichard and Triple H. Though, while she hears good things about her, she is never told what she needs to do to be treated better:

“I don’t get on the press conference. I don’t get on the posters. I don’t get to do the talk shows. I don’t know what else to do, and it’s not like [there’s an issue], there’s no heat backstage or anything like that. Hunter and I have a really good relationship. Bruce and I have a really good relationship, all the TR, I have such a good relationship with them, and I’ve always been professional. Even when I’ve gone to other shows to support my friends, we’ve had those conversations of like, the do’s and the don’ts, and that was a little too much. We’ve had those conversations, so I think we’re at a real respect level. Hunter has gone on a press conference being like, Bayley’s this, Bayley’s this, she’s everything that you could possibly want out of a superstar, which I appreciate. But it’s like alright, well what do I need to do to get me there?”

Apart from this, Bayley also revealed the amount of time she has left on her current deal and discussed potentially retiring from the business afterward. You can check out her remarks on the matter here.