Multiple Title Changes Shake Up WWE NXT On 8/13 Episode

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw the gold brand receive a dramatic shake-up with not one but two titles changing hands on the broadcast. The show marked NXT’s return to the USA Network after two weeks of hosting its Great American Bash special on SyFy.

WWE NXT Title Changes

In our opening contest of the night, Tony D’Angelo put his Heritage Cup on the line against Charlie Dempsey. This match was secured by Wren Sinclair, who earned the opportunity for the No Quarter Catch Crew last week with a victory over Kendal Grey (a victory that also earned her a spot in the faction.)

D’Angelo got the first pinfall of the contest in round two, but Dempsey fought back. Once again, Sinclair paid dividends for the NQCC as it was her interference, knocking D’Angelo off the top role that allowed Dempsey to get the decisive third pinfall of the match.

Charlie Dempsey is the new Heritage Cup Champion! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uu2uV3P1bd — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

In our main event, the NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line as Nathan Frazer and Axiom defended against Andre Chase and Ridge Holland of Chase U. In the end, it was Holland who got the win for his team after planting Axiom with Northern Grit.

Chase U rushed the ring to celebrate with Chase and Holland as confetti filled the arena. This ends the title reign of Frazer and Axiom at 126 days. This is the second reign for Chase, who previously held the gold with Duke Hudson in a reign that lasted 21 days. This is Holland’s first NXT Tag Title reign and first taste of any WWE gold since joining the promotion in 2018.