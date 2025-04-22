Trick Williams Ejected From NXT After Surprise Joe Hendry Appearance

Trick Williams was not happy with how things turned out on tonight’s NXT.

The former NXT Champion confronted Oba Femi on this week’s episode of the Tuesday night show. This came after Williams failed to recapture the NXT title in a triple threat also involving Je’Von Evans at Stand & Deliver on Saturday.

When Trick mentioned Joe Hendry, the TNA champion appeared. He told the NXT star he has changed since they teamed with each other months ago, and the two stars then exchanged words.

The ending of the segment saw both Hendry and Oba Femi taking turns to punch Trick Williams, and then they threw the former champion out of the ring.

Trick Williams Told To Leave NXT

Williams was understandably not happy with this turn of events, and he confronted NXT GM Ava backstage, demanding a match against the TNA World Champion. The NXT Anonymous account posted the video of this confrontation, which led to Trick being asked to leave the building:

Both Oba Femi and Joe Hendry teased a potential champion vs champion match during the segment and it’d be interesting to see if this match actually takes place.

Trick Williams will not let go of his issues with either of the men so easily however, and it appears we’ll see him facing Hendry before the viral star could get a match with the current NXT Champion.