‘Pathetic’: Mandy Rose Criticizes WWE Over Double Champion Claim

Mandy Rose took aim at WWE in a recent social media post, calling the company “pathetic” for crediting Stephanie Vaquer as the first-ever NXT Women’s double champion. The reaction came after a viral post pointed out Rose’s past title win, suggesting WWE had ignored her accomplishments.

In the now-viral meme, Rose is shown holding the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s Championships, with text criticizing WWE’s recognition of Vaquer. A fan’s caption insisted Rose was the original double champion, not Vaquer, prompting Rose to respond: “Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!”

However, added context from community notes clarified the distinction. Rose won the NXT UK Women’s Title in a unification match, which merged it with the NXT Women’s Title, effectively retiring the UK belt immediately. This means she was not a dual champion at the time—she held one unified title.

In contrast, Stephanie Vaquer currently holds both the NXT Women’s and NXT North American Championships as separate, active titles. She defends each independently, making her the official and historically accurate first women’s double champion in NXT history.

While Rose’s accomplishments remain notable, the technicality of title unification versus active dual reigns sets a clear distinction in record books.