Meta-Four Disbands on WWE NXT Following Noam Dar’s Return

A notable WWE faction has seemingly disbanded on the April 29 episode of NXT on The CW, as Meta-Four—comprising Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah—agreed to go their separate ways.

Noam Dar returned last week in Las Vegas to capture the NXT Heritage Cup Championship from Lexis King, marking his first appearance since a May 2024 injury. However, he was notably unaccompanied by the rest of Meta-Four during his comeback.

During Dar’s absence, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson made strides on the main roster, including competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel and participating in the Royal Rumble. Oro Mensah, meanwhile, has shifted focus to WWE’s new Evolve brand, where he’s become a consistent presence.

On this week’s episode, the group briefly reunited backstage. Legend addressed how each member had started moving in different directions and suggested it might be time to officially part ways. The group shared a final hug, leaving Dar standing alone with the Heritage Cup trophy as the segment closed.