TNA Champion Moose Praises WWE NXT as Best Partner in TNA History

TNA World Champion Moose likes what he’s seeing from his company’s working relationship with NXT and WWE. The NFL alum recently chatted with Alistair McGeorge for Metro and praised the ongoing situation as, “the best relationship that TNA’s ever had.”

TNA has worked with AEW, AAA and others throughout the years, but Moose says the talent exchange with NXT has been second-to-none. Moose says both companies are acting professionally, which is not always a given in wrestling. “There’s not one company that is being selfish,” he said.

NXT & TNA

Wrestling fans have been treated to WWE’s own version of the ‘Forbidden Door’ over the past few months. TNA Wrestling stars Jordynne Grace, Frankie Kazarian, The Rascalz, and Joe Hendry have all graced the NXT, with a strong TNA presence on this week’s NXT TV. Both The Rascalz and Joe Hendry are expected to remain in the mix for the foreseeable future.

NXT stars who have shown up in TNA include Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, who challenged Grace for the Knockouts World Championship. The No Quarter Catch Crew made a home in TNA, with Charlie Dempsey defeating Zachary Wentz on the latest episode of Impact. Even Drew McIntyre has teased returning to TNA, which would be quite a scene considering he’s a former TNA World Champion..

Could Moose Join WWE?

Moose has yet to appear in WWE NXT as part of this working relationship, but there’s been talk for years about him one day joining the promotion. In the interview, Moose admitted that “WWE is a place I always wanted to work for.” Should he join, Moose would be met with some familiar faces from TNA’s past including reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and former TNA World Champion Drew McIntyre.

Whether Moose one day competes for WWE or not, the reigning TNA World Champion will be in action this weekend at Slammiversary. The odds will be against Moose in the six-way eliminator for his title which will see him defend against Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, and Nic Nemeth. The show marks the highest gate of any TNA event over the past decade, as things are certainly heading in the right direction for Moose and all those in TNA.