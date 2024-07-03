NXT Heatwave 2024 Card: Every match taking place

WWE’s NXT Heatwave is set to take place on Money in the Bank weekend and it’s looking like a pretty decent card on paper.

We’ll be going over every match confirmed for the card in this article, including the main event Fatal Four Way match that sees Je’Von Evans get his first ever PLE main event spot (deservedly!).

NXT Heatwave Main Card Matches

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

In the main event, Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship against three opponents: Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, and Shawn Spears.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

The dynamic duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against the ever-popular team of Chase U, comprised of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

Oba Femi will put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Wes Lee. Femi’s power and intensity have made him a formidable champion, but Wes Lee’s agility and in-ring prowess present a serious threat for his title reign.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice

Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against the rising star Lola Vice. Perez has shown resilience and skill in her title reign, but Vice’s recent run seems to indicate that she is ready to seize the spotlight.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca

In another exciting championship match, Kelani Jordan will defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Sol Ruca.

Pre-Show Match

Tag Team Match: Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

The pre-show will feature a tag team match where Arianna Grace teams up with Karmen Petrovic to take on Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx.