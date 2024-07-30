WWE NXT Preview (7/30): The Great American Bash

Catch a new episode of WWE NXT tonight, July 30 broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight begins this year’s NXT: The Great American Bash special, which concludes next week.

Programming Note: Like WWE Raw, tonight’s WWE NXT (and next week’s) will air

8 PM ET on Syfy due to USA Network’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic games.

- Advertisement -

The advertised match card for NXT: The Great American Bash – Week 1 includes:

NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Oro Mensah

Ethan Page (c) vs. Oro Mensah NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Thea Hail

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Thea Hail NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Tavion Heights NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union (c) vs. The Meta-Four

Plus, we’ll be treated to a special performance by TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry.

Tune in tonight for all the action as we begin the Great American Bash celebration, and keep it locked to SEScoops for more NXT News.