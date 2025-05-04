Cora Jade Teases Non-In-Ring Project After WWE Release

Cora Jade’s time in WWE has come to an end, and fans are excited to see what Elayna Black does next in the ring. Now, the former NXT Superstar has suggested that her future outside of the ring may be as part of OnlyFans.

On X, Indi Hartwell teased that Black should join OnlyFans, captializing the ‘O’ and ‘F’ in her message “I Only wanna be your Fan.” Black responded that Hartwell should “stay tuned honey,” teasing that she will be on the exclusive fan-content platform soon enough.

Stay tuned honey — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2025

OnlyFans is already used by several wrestlers, giving talent an extra source of income without having to take bumps. In 2020, WWE cracked down on talent haing OnlyFans account, spawning a debate over the level of control WWE should have over its ‘independent contractors.’

Elayna Black had an impressive career before WWE and many are expecting to see her thrive in the wrestling world outside of the company. It remains to be seen how far the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion goes now her WWE dream is over.