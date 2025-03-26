Stephanie Vaquer Makes History on WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels Reacts

The March 25, 2025, edition of WWE NXT proved to be a historic night for Stephanie Vaquer, who remains a double champion. In the show’s opening match, Vaquer retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker. Despite a post-match assault by Fatal Influence, Vaquer retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship in the show’s main event against Fallon Henley.

Vaquer has now become the first Superstar in history to have succesfully retained two titles on the same night in WWE NXT. The fact that nobody had ever defended two titles successfully was brought up at the start of the episode, adding another layer of intrigue to the show.

With these title defenses already under her belt, Vaquer won’t have much time to rest. NXT went off the air with several women demanding a shot at the double-champion. Ava vowed to find a solution, teasing a batte royal or some other kind of qualifying contest. On X, Ava promised to address the situation on the April 1, edition of WWE NXT.

"I am going to figure this out."



Vaquer is proving to be a fighting champion and her rapid rise to the top of WWE NXT has caught the eye of fans and wrestlers alike. It remains to be seen how long Vauqer can keep both titles after her history-making performance during this latest episode of WWE NXT.