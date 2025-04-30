Trick Williams Goes Hollywood, Confirms Heel Turn on WWE NXT

Trick Williams confirmed his heel turn during the April 29, edition of WWE NXT as the two-time NXT Champion claimed that he is now ‘Hollywood.’ To back up his silver-screen moniker, Williams bragged about appearing in the season finale of All American on the CW Network.

Getting down to business, Williams took aim at Joe Hendry, who he compared to being a ‘local talent.’ After assaulting Hendry at TNA Rebellion, Williams shared that he was moving on and set his sights on a shot at WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi.

"Trick Williams is bigger than NXT…and after Sunday I'm the biggest Superstar at TNA too."@_trickwilliams is going OFF! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lplmscJsU6 — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

WWE NXT General Manager Ava arrived but instead of giving him what he wanted, scolded Trick for his actions at Rebellion. Williams bit back, declaring himself the biggest star, not only in WWE NXT but also in TNA Wrestling. Ava declared that a 25-man battle royal will take place next week, with the winner earning a title match at Battleground against Femi. This match won’t just be for NXT Superstars, as it will include talent from TNA, and WWE LFG.

25-Man Battle Royal?!@avawwe_ just announced a HUGE No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for NEXT WEEK to see who faces @Obaofwwe at #WWEBattleground! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/H9wD4PmELf — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

Williams plans on becoming a three-time NXT Champion, but his journey back to the top won’t come easy if the 24 other wrestlers in the battle royal have anything to say about it.