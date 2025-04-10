Trick Williams Returning for ‘All American’ Season 7 Finale

Trick Williams is set to guest star in the season 7 finale of All American, airing on The CW. According to Variety, Williams will portray Eddie Blair, the Athletic Director of South Crenshaw High School.

Before launching his pro wrestling career, Williams appeared as an extra on the series during its third season in 2018. Reflecting on the experience, he shared that returning to the show in a featured role was “a true full-circle moment.”

“I am super excited to be a part of this new season of All American,” Williams told Variety. “They treated me like royalty, put me in my own trailer, and made sure I looked top tier. I really appreciated that because four years ago, I was working as an extra–as a kicker–for South Crenshaw. To come back as the A.D. for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me. They have a great cast and crew, incredible directors, and a strong team. It was an honor be a part of the show.”

Williams, a former college football player at Hampton University, currently performs on WWE NXT, which also airs on The CW.

The 2-time NXT Champion will compete in a Triple Threat match against Je’Von Evans and current titleholder Oba Femi at NXT Stand & Deliver.