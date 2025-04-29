The Undertaker Confronts Oba Femi on WWE NXT

The Undertaker just made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT—and he came with a message for WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi.During the April 29 episode of NXT, Femi was backstage sharing his thoughts on next week’s 25-man battle royal. The winner of that match will earn a shot at Femi’s NXT Title at Battleground. But before Femi could finish, the Phenom entered.

The Undertaker came face-to-face with Oba Femi and kept it brief. He acknowledged the success of the champion in his title reign so far but then issued a warning:

“This is your yard for now. Just so you know, I’ve got some guys in LFG, and they’re gonna be coming for you soon.”

LFG is WWE’s new reality series based out of the Performance Center, where The Undertaker serves as a coach. His appearance on NXT served as both a promotional moment and a serious signal: someone from the LFG roster may be eyeing the NXT Championship.

Oba Femi has been dominating the competition since winning the title, but now it seems new challengers could emerge from outside the standard NXT lineup.