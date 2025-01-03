WWE NXT Coming to Atlanta’s Historic Center Stage on Jan. 28

WWE has added seven live events to its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour, including a special edition of NXT from Atlanta, Georgia. The January 28, edition of the silver brand will air from the iconic Center Stage in Atlanta.

Center Stage is no stranger to holding wrestling events and was the site of many WCW events including Clash of the Champions XX in September 1992. In 2018, WWE hosted nine NXT events between January and March of that year.

The full Road to WrestleMania schedule includes stops for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The added dates include:

• Tuesday, January 28: Atlanta, GA – Center Stage (NXT)

• Monday, February 24: Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena (RAW)

• Friday, February 28: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (SmackDown)

• Monday, March 3: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center (RAW)

• Monday, March 10: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (RAW)

• Friday, April 4: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena (SmackDown)

• Monday, April 14: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center (RAW)

Tickets for all events go on sale Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, with presale registration now open at WWE’s official site. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE NXT as the silver brand continues to deliver exciting action from the next generation of Superstars on a weekly basis.